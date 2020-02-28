Great Place to Work has ranked Asana, a leading work management platform for teams, in the top 10 Best Workplaces in Ireland. Asana was recognized as the #7 Best Small and Medium Workplaces at the 18th annual Great Place to Work Best Workplaces in Ireland awards in Dublin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005934/en/

Asana Dublin team members at the 18th annual Great Place to Work Best Workplaces in Ireland awards celebration in Dublin. Asana has been recognized as the #7 company on the 2020 list of the Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Ireland. (Photo: Business Wire)

The award comes on the heels of a standout year for the recognition of Asana's award-winning culture. In 2019, the company was awarded the Top 10 Best Small and Medium Workplaces worldwide for the third year in a row; #3 Best Workplaces Technology; #5 Best Workplaces for Millennials; and #11 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. Earlier this year, Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked Asana as the #1 Best Small and Medium Workplace in the Bay Area.

"Being recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland is an exciting step as we continue growing our team and customers throughout Europe," said Anna Binder, Head of People Operations, Asana. "We believe that the investment we make in our culture is what fuels our business success, from North America, to Europe, to Asia Pacific and beyond. We're honored to be recognized as a Best Workplace in Ireland and are proud to be a part of the country's vibrant, innovative business community."

Great Place to Work Ireland is part of a global network of culture consultants, with offices in 48 countries using an established methodology to publish lists at country, regional, and global levels. The Great Place to Work Institute assesses the policies and practices in place in organisations under nine key areas: Inspiring, Speaking, Listening, Caring, Developing, Thanking, Hiring, Celebrating, and Sharing. They then benchmark these practices against other organisations in that country. The second key component of the assessment is an anonymous Trust Index survey that gathers the perceptions of employees under five dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Finally, there is an in-depth qualitative analysis of open ended comments from employees.

"This year's survey findings show that employees in workplaces like Asana feel greater levels of organizational pride than ever before, which is being supported by internal CSR initiatives that emphasize employee ownership and decision-making," said Cathal Divilly, Partner at Great Place to Work Ireland. "Overall, companies like Asana are marking themselves out by providing a distinctive sense of meaning in both personal and organisational roles for their staff."

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work Ireland is part of a global network of culture consultants, with offices in 48 countries using an established methodology to publish lists at country, regional, and global levels. The best known of these is the Fortune 100 list of Best Companies to Work For in the United States. Our media partner in Ireland is The Irish Times, who develop the annual Best Workplaces Special Report. The full 2020 lists of organisations and award winners, as well as rankings from previous years, are available at www.greatplacetowork.ie.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 75,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 195 countries. Global customers such as AirAsia, AllBirds, Grab, KLM Air France, Sephora, Traveloka and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005934/en/

Contacts:

Leah Wiedenmann

leahwiedenmann@asana.com

415-612-0635