Freitag, 28.02.2020

WKN: A0Q16U ISIN: CH0039542854 Ticker-Symbol: MEF1 
Lang & Schwarz
27.02.20
22:45 Uhr
19,350 Euro
-0,650
-3,25 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MCH GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCH GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,900
19,800
27.02.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2020 | 07:05
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MCH Group Ltd.: Media Release | MCH Group | Answers to further shareholder questions

MCH Group Ltd.: Answers to further shareholder questions

AMG Fondsverwaltung AG, represented by Erhard Lee and representing the AMG Group (comprising Ursula Lee, Erhard Lee and LLB Swiss Investment AG, acting for AMG Substanzwerte Schweiz), asked various additional questions on the occasion of the Extraordinary General Meeting on 29 January 2020. It agreed to a procedure whereby the questions would be collected and then answered in writing and published following the Extraordinary General Meeting.

In consultation with the MCH Group, AMG Fondsverwaltung AG drew up a list of the additional questions in writing after the Extraordinary General Meeting and submitted this on 11 February 2020. The answers to the additional questions submitted by AMG Fondsverwaltung AG are posted (in German) on the MCH Group website under "MCH Group" / "Investor Relations".

  • Investor Relations (https://www.mch-group.com/en-US/mch-group/investor-relations.aspx)
  • Media release online (https://www.mch-group.com/en-US/news/medienmitteilungen.aspx)

Contact for the media
MCH Group Ltd. / Corporate Communications
Christian Jecker
+41 58 206 22 52
christian.jecker@mch-group.com
www.mch-group.com

