

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening lower on Friday, with news on the coronavirus front likely to keep underlying sentiment cautious.



In New York state, 700 people are being monitored for possible coronavirus exposure. California is monitoring 8,400 people for signs of the virus after they traveled to Asia.



The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea crossed 2,000, and those in Italy 500.



Japan is closing schools to limit the spread of the outbreak. 'I'm aware of views that if the virus spreads, it could have a huge impact on the economy,' Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament.



Italy, Iran and Kuwait have reported more infections, while Nigeria confirmed its first case. Saudi Arabia banned foreign pilgrims entering the country to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in the Kingdom.



Asian markets spiraled downwards, with benchmark indexes in Australia, South Korea, Japan, India and China falling 3-4 percent after the head of the World Health Organization warned the deadly epidemic was now at a 'decisive point' and has the potential to become a pandemic.



Gold prices rose as the dollar nursed losses after its worst day against the euro in nearly two years.



Oil declined for the sixth straight session and was on track for about a 12 percent weekly fall, marking the biggest in more than four years amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand.



In economic news, unemployment and flash consumer price reports are due from Germany later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



Across the Atlantic, news on the coronavirus front may overshadow reports on personal income and spending, consumer sentiment and Chicago-area business activity.



U.S. stocks sold off for the sixth straight session overnight, putting them in correction territory, as investors fretted about the economic impact from the global spread of coronavirus.



The Dow plunged 4.4 percent, marking its worst single-day point drop in history and the lowest closing level in six months on concerns that the virus is spreading undetected in the United States.



The S&P 500 plummeted 4.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 4.6 percent.



European markets also crashed on Thursday amid coronavirus jitters. The pan European Stoxx 600 plunged 3.8 percent.



The German DAX tumbled 3.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index lost 3.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 3.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX