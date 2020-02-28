

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices declined in January, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The producer price index fell 2.4 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.2 percent decline in December.



Prices of manufacturing prices fell 0.5 percent annually in January and those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and water supply declined 29.1 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying industry grew 2.8 percent.



The index was affected mainly by price decrease in electricity and heat energy supply, manufacture of paper products and electronic equipment, and by price increase in the manufacture of food products and fuel oils, the agency said.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 0.7 percent in January, following a 0.9 percent fall in the preceding month.



Further, data showed that import prices rose 0.5 percent on month and increased by 1.7 percent from a year ago in January.



The export prices increased 0.1 percent on month and remained unchanged from last year.



