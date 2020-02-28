2019 Annual Results Regulated Information

Rental income up 19.5%

Portfolio value up 3.9%

European leader in CSR

€2.3 per share dividend distribution

Key indicators

In millions of euros 2019 2018 Change IFRS rental income 63.4 53.0 +19.5% EPRA earnings 40.0 30.7 +30.6% Portfolio value (excluding transfer duties) 1,464 1,409 +3.9% Occupancy rate 96.9% 96.1% +0.8 pts LTV ratio 52.6% 54.7% -2.1 pts EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties (in €) 43.7 41.0 +2.4%

Jérôme Anselme, Cegereal's Chief Executive Officer commented: "This year once again, Cegereal's teams have enabled the Company to deliver a record performance both operationally and financially, with EPRA earnings coming out at €40 million. Illustrated in particular by the arrival of the European Banking Authority's teams and the significant extension of KPMG France's lease in Europlaza tower, our solid rental activity demonstrates our capacity to attract and build strong relationships with clients. Our strength lies in our capacity to offer a user experience uniting connectivity, convenience, flexibility and respect for the environment. 2020 will see us roll out the same strategy and continue to focus on our objective of increasing the value of our portfolio and our Company".

Record 96.9% occupancy rate

The highlights of 2019 included the extension of KPMG France's lease in Europlaza tower, in which the firm now occupies 12,600 sq.m, reaffirming the property's continued appeal, as well as the arrival of Salto, the French VoD platform developed by television channels TF1, M6 and France Télévisions, at Arcs de Seine.

In total, leases have been renewed, extended or signed on 45% of the portfolio's surface area in the last three years. This successful rental activity has pushed the portfolio occupancy rate to 96.9%, demonstrating the effectiveness of Cegereal's strategy, both in terms of asset management and the close relationship the Company has with its tenants. Four out of five assets are now fully leased.

Benefiting from the many signings in 2019, Cegereal's rental income climbed 19.5% to €63.4 million in 2019, with the December 2018 acquisition of the Passy Kennedy building contributing €9.9 million. On a like-for-like basis, rental income grew 2.2% year-on-year.

The estimated value of Cegereal's property portfolio (excluding transfer duties) amounted to €1,464 million, up 3.9% compared with 2018. This increase was driven by the signing of leases under market-beating conditions, as well as by the desirable location of the portfolio's different properties.

Improvement in all financial indicators

The Company's operational and financial performance was positively impacted by its excellent rental activity as well as the full-year impact of income generated by the Passy Kennedy building. Cegereal's EPRA earnings totaled €40.0 million in 2019, a sharp 30.6% increase on 2018.

Net attributable income came in at €80.8 million in 2019, compared with €33.4 million in 2018, mainly due to the increase in the portfolio value.

Consolidated net debt stood at €769 million at December 31, 2019, representing an LTV ratio of 52.6%, while the average maturity of the Group's borrowings stood at 3.5 years with an average interest rate of 1.3%.

EPRA NNNAV stood at €695.1 million or €43.7 per share at end-December, up 8.7% from €639.6 million or €41 per share at December 31, 2018. This increase reflects the growth in IFRS consolidated net income to €80.8 million, mainly thanks to the €55.4 million increase in the portfolio value, offset by the dividend distribution of €36.6 million.

No. 1 in Europe in CSR

Each year since its creation, Cegereal has proven its strong engagement in respect of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. Its commitment and the transparency of its non-financial reporting have been commended by ratings agencies such as the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), as well as the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), which has placed the Company in the top 3 since it first participated in the benchmark. With a score of 95/100, Cegereal reached a new milestone in 2019, climbing to number one in Europe and number three worldwide, all sectors combined.

The in-depth work carried out during the year to analyze and control the environmental indicators of each of the Company's buildings paid off, resulting in a reduction in the portfolio's energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by 30% and 42%, respectively, since 2013. In addition, its entire portfolio has achieved NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification.

Cegereal also stands out in how it manages biodiversity across its portfolio: the Company promotes the development of the flora and fauna housed in the portfolio's 37,300 sq.m of green space.

2020 dividend distribution: €2.3 per share

Cegereal's recurring cash flow rose to €42.9 million, up from €35.2 million in 2018. At the next General Shareholders' Meeting, Cegereal will recommend paying another significant dividend distribution of €2.3 per share.

Cegereal's Board of Directors met on February 27, 2020 to approve the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The annual results presentation can be viewed on the Company's website: www.cegereal.com

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a listed property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio is estimated at €1,464 million at December 31, 2019 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to environmental, social and governance issues, Cegereal achieved first place among listed companies in Europe in the 2019 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking. Its entire portfolio has achieved NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification.

Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €658.5 million at February 27, 2020.

www.cegereal.com

APPENDICES

IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)

In thousands of euros, except per share data 2019 2018 12 months 12 months Rental income 63 369 53 026 Income from other services 20 045 15 010 Building-related costs (31 621) (31 002) Net rental income 51 793 37 034 Sale of building 0 0 Administrative costs (3 885) (4 039) Other operating expenses (13) (89) Other operating income 165 0 Increase in fair value of investment property 60 710 12 501 Decrease in fair value of investment property (14 480) (800) Total change in fair value of investment property 46 230 11 701 Net operating income 94 289 44 607 Financial income 0 6 Financial expenses (13 529) (11 508) Net ?nancial expense (13 529) (11 502) Corporate income tax 0 0 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 80 760 33 106 of which attributable to owners of the Company 80 760 33 106 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 Other comprehensive income TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 80 760 33 106 of which attributable to owners of the Company 80 760 33 106 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 Basic earnings per share (in euros) 5,10 2,40 Diluted earnings per share (in euros) 4,92 2,27

IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)

In thousands of euros Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 38 47 Investment property 1 463 920 1 408 520 Non-current loans and receivables 23 146 20 230 Financial instruments 34 597 Total non-current assets 1 487 138 1 429 393 Current assets Trade accounts receivable 9 720 7 747 Other operating receivables 11 607 14 726 Prepaid expenses 292 116 Total receivables 21 620 22 589 Cash and cash equivalents 44 880 53 367 Total cash and cash equivalents 44 880 53 367 Total current assets 66 499 75 957 TOTAL ASSETS 1 553 637 1 505 350 Shareholders' equity Share capital 79 532 78 006 Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital 66 462 93 277 Consolidated reserves and retained earnings 503 513 470 500 Net attributable income 80 760 33 106 Total shareholders' equity 730 268 674 889 Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 763 974 763 321 Other non-current borrowings and debt 10 087 9 543 Non-current corporate income tax liability 0 0 Financial instruments 682 791 Total non-current liabilities 774 743 773 655 Current liabilities Current borrowings 3 468 3 152 Trade accounts payable 12 349 24 996 Corporate income tax liability 0 0 Other operating liabilities 10 437 9 698 Prepaid revenue 22 373 18 960 Total current liabilities 48 626 56 806 Total liabilities 823 369 830 461 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1 553 637 1 505 350

IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)

In thousands of euros 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 80 760 33 106 Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings: Fair value adjustments to investment property (46 230) (11 701) Annulation des dotations aux amortissement Indemnité perçue des locataires pour le remplacement des composants 0 0 Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property) 9 11 Free share grants not vested at the reporting date 0 0 Fair value of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps) 427 473 Adjustments for loans at amortized cost 2 362 2 247 Contingency and loss provisions 0 0 Corporate income tax Penalty interest Cash ows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements 37 329 24 136 Other changes in working capital requirements (8 277) 19 621 Working capital adjustments to re?ect changes in the scope of consolidation Change in working capital requirements (8 277) 19 621 Net cash ows from operating activities 29 052 43 757 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of ?xed assets (9 170) (227 422) Net increase in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers (1 745) 2 620 Net cash ows used in investing activities (10 915) (224 802) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Capital increase 11 204 79 901 Capital increase transaction costs 0 (794) Change in bank debt (1 500) 147 000 Issue of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants) 0 0 Re?nancing/financing transaction costs (102) (1 930) Net increase in liability in respect of re?nancing (420) 420 Purchases of hedging instruments 0 (796) Net increase in current borrowings 236 134 Net decrease in current borrowings 0 0 Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt 544 3 615 Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt 0 0 Purchases and sales of treasury shares (28) (42) Dividends paid (36 557) (54 813) Net cash ows from nancing activities (26 625) 172 694 Change in cash and cash equivalents (8 488) (8 351) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period* 53 367 61 718 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 44 880 53 367 There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.

French GAAP Income statement

In euros Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 12 months 12 months Sales of services 248 750 249 160 NET REVENUE 248 750 249 160 Reversal of depreciation and amortization charges, impairment and expense transfers 0 235 610 Other revenue 22 559 1 886 Total operating revenue 271 309 486 656 Purchases of raw materials and other supplies 0 0 Other purchases and external charges 1 901 020 2 564 773 Taxes, duties and other levies 39 809 80 181 Wages and salaries 340 980 714 151 Social security charges 175 048 300 884 Fixed assets: depreciation and amortization 3 561 1 955 Contingency and loss provisions 0 0 Other expenses 196 229 191 927 Total operating expenses 2 656 646 3 853 871 OPERATING LOSS (2 385 337) (3 367 215) Financial income from controlled entities 3 022 000 3 353 425 Other interest income 0 6 347 Foreign exchange gains 0 0 Total ?nancial income 3 022 000 3 359 772 Interest expenses 104 731 85 396 Foreign exchange losses 0 0 Total financial expenses 104 731 85 396 NET FINANCIAL INCOME 2 917 269 3 274 376 RECURRING LOSS BEFORE TAX 531 932 (92 839) Non-recurring income on capital transactions 42 347 68 222 Reversal of impairment, provisions and non-recurring expense transfers 0 194 056 Total non-recurring income 42 347 262 278 Non-recurring expenses on management transactions 5 000 0 Non-recurring expenses on capital transactions 11 352 213 895 Total non-recurring expenses 16 352 213 895 NET NON-RECURRING INCOME 25 995 48 383 Corporate income tax 0 0 TOTAL INCOME 3 335 656 4 108 706 TOTAL EXPENSES 2 777 729 4 153 162 NET LOSS 557 927 (44 456)

French GAAP Balance Sheet

In euros ASSETS Gross amount Depr., amort. prov. Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Property, plant and equipment Other property, plant and equipment 10 776 5 705 5 071 4 753 Financial ?xed assets Receivables from controlled entities 235 004 686 235 004 686 242 004 686 Loans Other ?nancial ?xed assets 791 653 791 653 801 745 FIXED ASSETS 235 807 115 5 705 235 801 410 242 811 184 Receivables Trade accounts receivable 233 134 233 134 241 992 Other receivables 68 291 960 68 291 960 73 376 973 Cash and cash equivalents 2 236 722 2 236 722 14 762 019 CURRENT ASSETS 70 761 815 70 761 815 88 380 984 Prepaid expenses 11 206 TOTAL ASSETS 306 568 930 5 705 306 563 225 331 203 374

In euros EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Capital Share capital (including paid-up capital: 66,862,500) 79 532 200 78 006 250 Additional paid-in capital 59 463 926 86 278 764 Revaluation reserve 152 341 864 152 341 864 Reserves Legal reserve 7 800 625 7 800 625 Other reserves 0 122 849 Retained earnings Retained earnings 27 867 14 006 Net loss for the year 557 927 (44 456) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 299 724 408 324 519 901 OTHER EQUITY Loss provisions 0 0 CONTINGENCY AND LOSS PROVISIONS Non-current borrowings and debt Miscellaneous borrowings and debt 5 793 854 5 630 705 Trade accounts payable and other current liabilities Trade accounts payable 721 770 758 313 Tax and social liabilities 323 194 294 455 Amounts owed to ?xed asset suppliers 0 0 LIABILITIES 6 838 817 6 683 473 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 306 563 225 331 203 374

Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

Cegereal recurring cash flow APM In thousands of euros 2019 2018 Net income under IFRS 80 760 33 106 Restatement of changes in fair value of investment property -46 230 -11 701 Other restatements of changes in fair value 454 475 Restatement of other fees 5 061 8 794 EPRA earnings 40 046 30 674 IFRS adjustments (rent-free periods, etc.) 602 2 256 Restatement of deferred finance costs 2 260 2 247 Cegereal recurring cash flow 42 908 35 177 EPRA NNNAV APM In thousands of euros 2019 2018 Shareholders' equity under IFRS 730 268 674 889 Portion of rent-free periods -28 614 -27 315 Market value of loans -771 837 -772 432 Carrying amount of loans 765 240 764 507 NNNAV PER SHARE 695 057 639 649 LTV ratio APM In thousands of euros 2019 2018 Gross amount of balance sheet loans (statutory financial statements) 769 771 Fair value of investment property 1 464 1 409 LTV ratio (%) 52,6% 54,7%

Occupancy rate APM

The occupancy rate is the ratio of space for which the Company receives rent under a lease agreement to the total amount of available space.

Taking into account the upcoming arrivals (KPMG particularly), Cegereal's overall occupancy rate is up sharply at 96.9%.

At December 31, 2019, i.e., before the effective date of these new leases, the occupancy rate stood at 93.9%, versus 92.3% one year earlier.

