2019 Annual Results Regulated Information
- Rental income up 19.5%
- Portfolio value up 3.9%
- European leader in CSR
- €2.3 per share dividend distribution
Cegereal (Paris:CGR):
Cegereal (Paris:CGR):
Key indicators
In millions of euros
2019
2018
Change
IFRS rental income
63.4
53.0
+19.5%
EPRA earnings
40.0
30.7
+30.6%
Portfolio value (excluding transfer duties)
1,464
1,409
+3.9%
Occupancy rate
96.9%
96.1%
+0.8 pts
LTV ratio
52.6%
54.7%
-2.1 pts
EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties (in €)
43.7
41.0
+2.4%
Jérôme Anselme, Cegereal's Chief Executive Officer commented: "This year once again, Cegereal's teams have enabled the Company to deliver a record performance both operationally and financially, with EPRA earnings coming out at €40 million. Illustrated in particular by the arrival of the European Banking Authority's teams and the significant extension of KPMG France's lease in Europlaza tower, our solid rental activity demonstrates our capacity to attract and build strong relationships with clients. Our strength lies in our capacity to offer a user experience uniting connectivity, convenience, flexibility and respect for the environment. 2020 will see us roll out the same strategy and continue to focus on our objective of increasing the value of our portfolio and our Company".
Record 96.9% occupancy rate
The highlights of 2019 included the extension of KPMG France's lease in Europlaza tower, in which the firm now occupies 12,600 sq.m, reaffirming the property's continued appeal, as well as the arrival of Salto, the French VoD platform developed by television channels TF1, M6 and France Télévisions, at Arcs de Seine.
In total, leases have been renewed, extended or signed on 45% of the portfolio's surface area in the last three years. This successful rental activity has pushed the portfolio occupancy rate to 96.9%, demonstrating the effectiveness of Cegereal's strategy, both in terms of asset management and the close relationship the Company has with its tenants. Four out of five assets are now fully leased.
Benefiting from the many signings in 2019, Cegereal's rental income climbed 19.5% to €63.4 million in 2019, with the December 2018 acquisition of the Passy Kennedy building contributing €9.9 million. On a like-for-like basis, rental income grew 2.2% year-on-year.
The estimated value of Cegereal's property portfolio (excluding transfer duties) amounted to €1,464 million, up 3.9% compared with 2018. This increase was driven by the signing of leases under market-beating conditions, as well as by the desirable location of the portfolio's different properties.
Improvement in all financial indicators
The Company's operational and financial performance was positively impacted by its excellent rental activity as well as the full-year impact of income generated by the Passy Kennedy building. Cegereal's EPRA earnings totaled €40.0 million in 2019, a sharp 30.6% increase on 2018.
Net attributable income came in at €80.8 million in 2019, compared with €33.4 million in 2018, mainly due to the increase in the portfolio value.
Consolidated net debt stood at €769 million at December 31, 2019, representing an LTV ratio of 52.6%, while the average maturity of the Group's borrowings stood at 3.5 years with an average interest rate of 1.3%.
EPRA NNNAV stood at €695.1 million or €43.7 per share at end-December, up 8.7% from €639.6 million or €41 per share at December 31, 2018. This increase reflects the growth in IFRS consolidated net income to €80.8 million, mainly thanks to the €55.4 million increase in the portfolio value, offset by the dividend distribution of €36.6 million.
No. 1 in Europe in CSR
Each year since its creation, Cegereal has proven its strong engagement in respect of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. Its commitment and the transparency of its non-financial reporting have been commended by ratings agencies such as the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), as well as the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), which has placed the Company in the top 3 since it first participated in the benchmark. With a score of 95/100, Cegereal reached a new milestone in 2019, climbing to number one in Europe and number three worldwide, all sectors combined.
The in-depth work carried out during the year to analyze and control the environmental indicators of each of the Company's buildings paid off, resulting in a reduction in the portfolio's energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by 30% and 42%, respectively, since 2013. In addition, its entire portfolio has achieved NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification.
Cegereal also stands out in how it manages biodiversity across its portfolio: the Company promotes the development of the flora and fauna housed in the portfolio's 37,300 sq.m of green space.
2020 dividend distribution: €2.3 per share
Cegereal's recurring cash flow rose to €42.9 million, up from €35.2 million in 2018. At the next General Shareholders' Meeting, Cegereal will recommend paying another significant dividend distribution of €2.3 per share.
Cegereal's Board of Directors met on February 27, 2020 to approve the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
The annual results presentation can be viewed on the Company's website: www.cegereal.com
About Cegereal
Created in 2006, Cegereal is a listed property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio is estimated at €1,464 million at December 31, 2019 (excluding transfer duties).
Thanks to its strong commitment to environmental, social and governance issues, Cegereal achieved first place among listed companies in Europe in the 2019 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking. Its entire portfolio has achieved NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification.
Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €658.5 million at February 27, 2020.
www.cegereal.com
APPENDICES
IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)
In thousands of euros, except per share data
2019
2018
12 months
12 months
Rental income
63 369
53 026
Income from other services
20 045
15 010
Building-related costs
(31 621)
(31 002)
Net rental income
51 793
37 034
Sale of building
0
0
Administrative costs
(3 885)
(4 039)
Other operating expenses
(13)
(89)
Other operating income
165
0
Increase in fair value of investment property
60 710
12 501
Decrease in fair value of investment property
(14 480)
(800)
Total change in fair value of investment property
46 230
11 701
Net operating income
94 289
44 607
Financial income
0
6
Financial expenses
(13 529)
(11 508)
Net ?nancial expense
(13 529)
(11 502)
Corporate income tax
0
0
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
80 760
33 106
of which attributable to owners of the Company
80 760
33 106
of which attributable to non-controlling interests
0
0
Other comprehensive income
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
80 760
33 106
of which attributable to owners of the Company
80 760
33 106
of which attributable to non-controlling interests
0
0
Basic earnings per share (in euros)
5,10
2,40
Diluted earnings per share (in euros)
4,92
2,27
IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)
In thousands of euros
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
38
47
Investment property
1 463 920
1 408 520
Non-current loans and receivables
23 146
20 230
Financial instruments
34
597
Total non-current assets
1 487 138
1 429 393
Current assets
Trade accounts receivable
9 720
7 747
Other operating receivables
11 607
14 726
Prepaid expenses
292
116
Total receivables
21 620
22 589
Cash and cash equivalents
44 880
53 367
Total cash and cash equivalents
44 880
53 367
Total current assets
66 499
75 957
TOTAL ASSETS
1 553 637
1 505 350
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
79 532
78 006
Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital
66 462
93 277
Consolidated reserves and retained earnings
503 513
470 500
Net attributable income
80 760
33 106
Total shareholders' equity
730 268
674 889
Non-current liabilities
Non-current borrowings
763 974
763 321
Other non-current borrowings and debt
10 087
9 543
Non-current corporate income tax liability
0
0
Financial instruments
682
791
Total non-current liabilities
774 743
773 655
Current liabilities
Current borrowings
3 468
3 152
Trade accounts payable
12 349
24 996
Corporate income tax liability
0
0
Other operating liabilities
10 437
9 698
Prepaid revenue
22 373
18 960
Total current liabilities
48 626
56 806
Total liabilities
823 369
830 461
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1 553 637
1 505 350
IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)
In thousands of euros
2019
2018
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
80 760
33 106
Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings:
Fair value adjustments to investment property
(46 230)
(11 701)
Annulation des dotations aux amortissement
Indemnité perçue des locataires pour le remplacement des composants
0
0
Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property)
9
11
Free share grants not vested at the reporting date
0
0
Fair value of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps)
427
473
Adjustments for loans at amortized cost
2 362
2 247
Contingency and loss provisions
0
0
Corporate income tax
Penalty interest
Cash ows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements
37 329
24 136
Other changes in working capital requirements
(8 277)
19 621
Working capital adjustments to re?ect changes in the scope of consolidation
Change in working capital requirements
(8 277)
19 621
Net cash ows from operating activities
29 052
43 757
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of ?xed assets
(9 170)
(227 422)
Net increase in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers
(1 745)
2 620
Net cash ows used in investing activities
(10 915)
(224 802)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Capital increase
11 204
79 901
Capital increase transaction costs
0
(794)
Change in bank debt
(1 500)
147 000
Issue of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants)
0
0
Re?nancing/financing transaction costs
(102)
(1 930)
Net increase in liability in respect of re?nancing
(420)
420
Purchases of hedging instruments
0
(796)
Net increase in current borrowings
236
134
Net decrease in current borrowings
0
0
Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt
544
3 615
Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt
0
0
Purchases and sales of treasury shares
(28)
(42)
Dividends paid
(36 557)
(54 813)
Net cash ows from nancing activities
(26 625)
172 694
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(8 488)
(8 351)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period*
53 367
61 718
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
44 880
53 367
There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.
French GAAP Income statement
In euros
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
12 months
12 months
Sales of services
248 750
249 160
NET REVENUE
248 750
249 160
Reversal of depreciation and amortization charges, impairment and expense transfers
0
235 610
Other revenue
22 559
1 886
Total operating revenue
271 309
486 656
Purchases of raw materials and other supplies
0
0
Other purchases and external charges
1 901 020
2 564 773
Taxes, duties and other levies
39 809
80 181
Wages and salaries
340 980
714 151
Social security charges
175 048
300 884
Fixed assets: depreciation and amortization
3 561
1 955
Contingency and loss provisions
0
0
Other expenses
196 229
191 927
Total operating expenses
2 656 646
3 853 871
OPERATING LOSS
(2 385 337)
(3 367 215)
Financial income from controlled entities
3 022 000
3 353 425
Other interest income
0
6 347
Foreign exchange gains
0
0
Total ?nancial income
3 022 000
3 359 772
Interest expenses
104 731
85 396
Foreign exchange losses
0
0
Total financial expenses
104 731
85 396
NET FINANCIAL INCOME
2 917 269
3 274 376
RECURRING LOSS BEFORE TAX
531 932
(92 839)
Non-recurring income on capital transactions
42 347
68 222
Reversal of impairment, provisions and non-recurring expense transfers
0
194 056
Total non-recurring income
42 347
262 278
Non-recurring expenses on management transactions
5 000
0
Non-recurring expenses on capital transactions
11 352
213 895
Total non-recurring expenses
16 352
213 895
NET NON-RECURRING INCOME
25 995
48 383
Corporate income tax
0
0
TOTAL INCOME
3 335 656
4 108 706
TOTAL EXPENSES
2 777 729
4 153 162
NET LOSS
557 927
(44 456)
French GAAP Balance Sheet
In euros
ASSETS
Gross amount
Depr., amort. prov.
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Property, plant and equipment
Other property, plant and equipment
10 776
5 705
5 071
4 753
Financial ?xed assets
Receivables from controlled entities
235 004 686
235 004 686
242 004 686
Loans
Other ?nancial ?xed assets
791 653
791 653
801 745
FIXED ASSETS
235 807 115
5 705
235 801 410
242 811 184
Receivables
Trade accounts receivable
233 134
233 134
241 992
Other receivables
68 291 960
68 291 960
73 376 973
Cash and cash equivalents
2 236 722
2 236 722
14 762 019
CURRENT ASSETS
70 761 815
70 761 815
88 380 984
Prepaid expenses
11 206
TOTAL ASSETS
306 568 930
5 705
306 563 225
331 203 374
In euros
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Capital
Share capital (including paid-up capital: 66,862,500)
79 532 200
78 006 250
Additional paid-in capital
59 463 926
86 278 764
Revaluation reserve
152 341 864
152 341 864
Reserves
Legal reserve
7 800 625
7 800 625
Other reserves
0
122 849
Retained earnings
Retained earnings
27 867
14 006
Net loss for the year
557 927
(44 456)
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
299 724 408
324 519 901
OTHER EQUITY
Loss provisions
0
0
CONTINGENCY AND LOSS PROVISIONS
Non-current borrowings and debt
Miscellaneous borrowings and debt
5 793 854
5 630 705
Trade accounts payable and other current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
721 770
758 313
Tax and social liabilities
323 194
294 455
Amounts owed to ?xed asset suppliers
0
0
LIABILITIES
6 838 817
6 683 473
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
306 563 225
331 203 374
Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures (APM)
Cegereal recurring cash flow APM
In thousands of euros
2019
2018
Net income under IFRS
80 760
33 106
Restatement of changes in fair value of investment property
-46 230
-11 701
Other restatements of changes in fair value
454
475
Restatement of other fees
5 061
8 794
EPRA earnings
40 046
30 674
IFRS adjustments (rent-free periods, etc.)
602
2 256
Restatement of deferred finance costs
2 260
2 247
Cegereal recurring cash flow
42 908
35 177
EPRA NNNAV APM
In thousands of euros
2019
2018
Shareholders' equity under IFRS
730 268
674 889
Portion of rent-free periods
-28 614
-27 315
Market value of loans
-771 837
-772 432
Carrying amount of loans
765 240
764 507
NNNAV PER SHARE
695 057
639 649
LTV ratio APM
In thousands of euros
2019
2018
Gross amount of balance sheet loans (statutory financial statements)
769
771
Fair value of investment property
1 464
1 409
LTV ratio (%)
52,6%
54,7%
Occupancy rate APM
The occupancy rate is the ratio of space for which the Company receives rent under a lease agreement to the total amount of available space.
Taking into account the upcoming arrivals (KPMG particularly), Cegereal's overall occupancy rate is up sharply at 96.9%.
At December 31, 2019, i.e., before the effective date of these new leases, the occupancy rate stood at 93.9%, versus 92.3% one year earlier.
