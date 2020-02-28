

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis releases Germany's unemployment and import price figures. Economists forecast import prices to fall 0.3 percent on year in January, following a 0.7 percent fall in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback and the pound, it held steady against the yen and the franc.



The euro was worth 1.1006 against the greenback, 119.85 against the yen, 1.0642 against the franc and 0.8545 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX