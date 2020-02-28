Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Loan Update 28-Feb-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 28 February 2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc ("Arricano" or the "Company") Arricano guarantee Further to its announcement dated 31 July 2018, the Company yesterday complied with its obligation, within 19 months of the advance of the loan, to enter into a guarantee in respect of the obligations of its wholly owned subsidiary Livoberezhzhiainvest PJSC, which operates the RayOn Shopping and Entertainment Center, issued to TASCOMBANK JSC, in respect of the loan from TASCOMBANK JSC and Universal Bank PJSC announced on that date. Such guarantee is similar to similar arrangements in respect of most of Group's commercial loans. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 044 594 9471 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 Sequence No.: 49449 EQS News ID: 985679 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)