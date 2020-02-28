AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (MWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2020 / 08:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 27/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 67.1616 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7117522 CODE: MWRD ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRD Sequence No.: 49490 EQS News ID: 985885 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2020 02:16 ET (07:16 GMT)