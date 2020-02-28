The Australian network regulator has ignored pleas from some of the biggest solar and wind project owners in Australia to change the way marginal loss factors (MLFs) are calculated. While it has acknowledged that transmission has failed to keep pace with renewable energy investment, it did not offer any suggestions on what should be done to ameliorate the problem.From pv magazine Australia The Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) has rejected a request to change how transmission losses are calculated. much to the disappointment of large-scale renewable energy investors. Coupled with connection ...

