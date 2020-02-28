

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The risk of bacteria or virus infections can be minimized by adopting high standards of sanitation and personal hygiene. There has been a growing demand for disinfectants/cleaning products as the coronavirus outbreak intensifies.



The stock we are bringing to your attention today is that of a company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, offering SteraMist products - TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ.OB), which trades over-the-counter.



The SteraMist brand of products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide - are based on Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform. TOMI's SteraMist products are designed to disinfect hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel, and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities.



The Company is said to have over 50 international customers and partners ranging from countries in Asia, Europe, and the Mideast.



Early this month, SteraMist received the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention registration, making it the industry standard for disinfection across China.



In a press release issued yesterday, TOMI announced that it recently signed on a new distribution partner in Thailand.



Clean Bit, TOMI's partner in Israel, have signed agreements with the Ministry of Defense, and Magen David Adom (Israeli equivalent of the American Red Cross organization), including fire departments, airports, and two major hospitals for service with SteraMist disinfection assisting in stopping the spread of coronavirus, says the Company.



SteraMist has also been deployed in the U.K and Singapore.



In the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company's net loss was $237,000 or $0.00 per share, narrower than $373,000 or $0.00 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total net revenue declined to $1.60 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $1.95 million in the year-earlier quarter. The decline in net revenue during the third quarter of 2019 was attributable to one large custom equipment order that occurred in the same prior-year period.



TOMI ended September 30, 2019, with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.14 million.



TOMZ.OB closed Thursday's trading at $0.70, up 25.42%.



