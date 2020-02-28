

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) reported that its fourth-quarter loss was 99 million euros, compared to profit of 383 million euros in the prior year.



Profit before tax for the quarter dropped to 6 million euros from 449 million euros in the prior year.



Total revenues for the fourth-quarter grew to 6.21 billion euros from 6.01 billion euros last year.



The Board has proposed a final dividend to shareholders of 17.0 euro cents per share, which brings the full year dividend to 31.5 euro cents per share. The final dividend will be paid on July 6, 2020 to shareholders on the register on July 3, 2020.



The airline said that the earnings outlook is adversely affected by weaker demand as a result of coronavirus or COVID-19. It is currently experiencing demand weakness on Asian and European routes and a weakening of business travel across its network resulting from the cancellation of industry events and corporate travel restrictions.



The company said it does not provide profit guidance for 2020 at this stage, due to the ongoing uncertainty on the potential impact and duration of coronavirus.



