Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865048 ISIN: GB0005758098 Ticker-Symbol: MGI 
Tradegate
27.02.20
17:00 Uhr
6,500 Euro
-0,216
-3,22 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
MEGGITT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEGGITT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,270
6,462
09:23
6,312
6,428
09:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEGGITT
MEGGITT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEGGITT PLC6,500-3,22 %
TEXTRON INC36,400-2,67 %