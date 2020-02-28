

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace, defence and energy company Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) announced that it has signed contract with Bell Textron Inc for an estimated value of $73 million to supply composite de-icing propeller rotor blankets, heated spinners, fairings and pendulums to the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey. The contract is valid for five years.



The V-22 Osprey is a unique military platform designed to combine the functionality of a conventional helicopter with the long-range, high-speed cruise performance of a turboprop aircraft.



Meggitt's electro-thermal ice protection components are constructed from composite material with embedded thermal technology.



