TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS

Telix has had a raft of announcements, marking its steady progress in a range of areas. Notably, the company received feedback from the FDA regarding the clinical briefing package to support an NDA for illumet, which it says should be ready in March or April 2020. Additionally, Telix will be expanding its pivotal ZIRCON study of TLX250-CDx to the US with the recent IND filing for the program. The company also provided a first look at its Phase I/II study of TLX101 for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Finally, it announced two separate deals for preclinical programs.

