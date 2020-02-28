Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H7JK ISIN: AU000000TLX2 Ticker-Symbol: T3X 
Tradegate
27.02.20
20:23 Uhr
0,850 Euro
-0,015
-1,73 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,765
0,795
10:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS
TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED0,850-1,73 %