

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales fell for the first time in five months in January, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales fell a working-day adjusted 0.1 percent year-on-year in January, after a 0.8 percent increase in December.



Sales of non-food sector rose 0.2 percent annually in January, while sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.6 percent in January, following a 0.5 percent fall in the prior month. This was the lowest outcome in five months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX