Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from March 2, 2020. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Trading code RGKT_2009 ------------------------------- Expiration date 2020-09-16 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2020-09-16 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0013888070 ------------------------------- Short name RGKT 2009 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB