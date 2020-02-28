

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Friday to extend steep losses from the previous session as new coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, Europe and the Middle East sparked fears of a global pandemic.



The head of the World Health Organization warned the deadly epidemic was now at a 'decisive point' and has the potential to become a pandemic.



As the virus spreads rapidly around the world, investors fear that there could be global recession this year.



Analysts expect Beijing to counter some of the slowing through additional fiscal and monetary stimulus, which could benefit the world's second-largest economy from the second quarter onwards.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 213 points, or 3.89 percent, at 5,281 after losing 3.3 percent, the previous day.



Veolia Environnement shares tumbled 4 percent. The resource-management company issued a new strategic plan for 2020 to 2023, after reporting higher profit and revenue for 2019.



