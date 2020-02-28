

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management Plc. (JUP.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2019 declined to 151.0 million pounds from 179.2 million pounds in the prior year. The decline in profit was largely due to lower management fees as a result of lower average assets under management and lower performance fees, partially offset by a reduction in administrative expenses before exceptional items.



The company reported a profit before tax and exceptional items of 162.7 million pounds, 11% below 2018.



Profit for the year was 122.8 million pounds or 26.8 pence per share down from 143.0 million pounds or 31.1 pence per share in the prior year.



Underlying profit before tax decreased by 11% to 162.7 million pounds from the prior year, mainly as a result of lower levels of fee income with reductions in costs achieved through restructuring and cost-saving initiatives.



Net revenue was 379.1 million pounds down from 412.7 million pounds in the prior year.



