Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C0S3 ISIN: GB00B53P2009 Ticker-Symbol: 4JF 
München
28.02.20
08:09 Uhr
3,907 Euro
-0,130
-3,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,562
3,611
11:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC3,907-3,22 %