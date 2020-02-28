The "Global Licensing Partnering Terms Agreements in Pharma, Biotech Diagnostics 2014-2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the licensing deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading life science companies.

This report provides details of the latest licensing agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully up to date, the report provides details of licensing agreements from 2014 to 2019.

There has been a long standing willingness for parties to enter licensing deals. Such deals enable both parties to benefit from the upside of a big R&D win, whilst mitigating the risks of going it alone in the risky preclinical and clinical development stages.

Licensing is a specific type of partnering deal whereby the parties to the deal agree to commercialize a compound, product or technology.

Specifically, licensing is the granting of permission to use intellectual property rights, such as trademarks, patents, or technology, under defined conditions

There are several forms of licensing deal. Traditional licensing arrangement whereby an owner of intellectual property (the licensor) provides access to its technology to another company (the licensee) in return for agreed payments and royalties on subsequent sales of product(s) derived from the intellectual property.

In more recent times, licensing is often the outcome of a successful period of collaboration on the research and development of a technology or compound, resulting in a product which can be commercialized. In this situation, the licensing agreement governs who has permission to commercialize and what payments are due should commercialization proceed.

Other forms of licensing such as sub-licensing and cross-licensing are also explored, with examples provided together with listing of recent deals in pharma, biotech and diagnostics.

The report provides a detailed understand and analysis of how and why companies enter licensing deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensee retains either a right or option to license to commercialize the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure licensing deals whereby the products originator takes on a development/commercialization partner in order to maximize a technologies/products prospects.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all licensing deals announced since 2014 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of licensing deal making and business activities.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in licensing as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.

Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of licensing deals. The chapter includes numerous case studies to enable understanding of both pure licensing deals and multicomponent deals where collaborative R&D forms a part.

Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading licensing deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.

Chapter 5 provides a review of the top 50 most active biopharma companies in licensing. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive review of licensing financials for deals announced since 2014, including headline value, upfront, milestone payments and royalty rates, providing both benchmark data and access to individual deal financials.

Chapter 7 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of licensing deals signed and announced since 2014 where a contract document is available. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.

The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in licensing deal making since 2014.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by licensing company A-Z, stage of development, therapeutic target, technology type and deal type definitions. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about licensing partnering in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products.

The report provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of licensing partnering deal trends since 2014

Analysis of the structure of licensing agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive listing of over 4,500 licensing deals since 2014, together with deal terms, value and press release

Comprehensive access to actual licensing contracts entered into by the world's life science companies

Analysis of key deal financials including headline value, upfront, milestone payments and royalty rates

Insight into the terms included in a licensing agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report Scope

Trends in licensing dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of licensing deal structure

Case studies of real-life licensing deals

Comprehensive listing of over 4,500 licensing deals since 2014

Access to licensing contract documents

Key financial bnchmarks for headline, upfront, milestone and royalty rates

The leading licensing deals by value since 2014

Most active licensing dealmakers since 2014

The leading licensing partnering resources

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record and where available, contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Global Licensing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2019 provides comprehensive access to available contract documents for licensing deals.

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How do milestone align with clinical stage development phases?

How aresalesand payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

