Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Directorate Change 28-Feb-2020 / 09:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. In November 2019, Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announced that Ruth Anderson would step down from the Board on 3 March 2020. Ruth leaves with our sincere thanks for her excellent service over nearly nine years. The Company also announced that John Rogers would on 3 March 2020 be appointed Chairman of the Audit Committee. In January 2020 the Company further announced that Chris Rogers had been appointed Chairman designate of Wickes, and would not stand for re-election at the Company's AGM on 28 April 2020. Following its Board meeting yesterday, the Company announces the following further consequential changes to the responsibilities of some of its Directors. Effective 3 March 2020: ? Chris Rogers steps down from and Pete Redfern is appointed as a member of the Audit Committee ? Chris Rogers steps down from and Marianne Culver is appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee ? Blair Illingworth is appointed as a member of the Stay Safe Committee - ENDS - Enquiries: Robin Miller - General Counsel & Company Secretary T: +44 (0)1604 503774 E: robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: BOA TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 49514 EQS News ID: 986017 End of Announcement EQS News Service

