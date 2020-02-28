

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's merchandise trade balance swung to surplus in December, as exports rise and imports declined, final figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Friday.



The trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 317 million in December versus a deficit of EUR 428 million last year. According to the initial estimate, trade surplus was EUR 330 million.



Exports rose 13.4 percent year-on-year in December. In the initial estimate, exports increased 13.3 percent.



Imports fell 1.5 percent annually in December. According to the initial estimate, imports decreased 1.9 percent.



Exports to the EU countries increased 25 percent and imports fell 3.0 percent. In the initial estimate exports rose 24.5 percent and imports decreased 3.9 percent.



Shipments to countries outside the EU decreased 2.0 percent, while imports rose 1.0 percent, as estimated.



The trade deficit from January to December decreased to EUR 726 billion from EUR 2.9 billion a year ago. In the initial estimate, trade deficit was 710 billion.



Exports grew 2.0 percent, while imports decreased 1.4 percent, as initially estimated.



