Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRU LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2020 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.5595 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7879960 CODE: INRU LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LN Sequence No.: 49529 EQS News ID: 986067 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2020 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)