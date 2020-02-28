Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc (FEDG LN) Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2020 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.5364 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 177000 CODE: FEDG LN ISIN: LU1233598447 ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDG LN Sequence No.: 49580 EQS News ID: 986169 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2020 04:42 ET (09:42 GMT)