Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2020 / 10:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 148.57 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3986001 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 49603 EQS News ID: 986215 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2020 04:43 ET (09:43 GMT)