Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (SWIH LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2020 / 10:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 96.7627 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43000 CODE: SWIH LN ISIN: LU1571052304 ISIN: LU1571052304 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWIH LN Sequence No.: 49618 EQS News ID: 986245 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2020 04:43 ET (09:43 GMT)