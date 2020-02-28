Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUS LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2020 / 10:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.9312 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4905600 CODE: LCUS LN ISIN: LU1781540957 ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUS LN Sequence No.: 49639 EQS News ID: 986287 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2020 04:44 ET (09:44 GMT)