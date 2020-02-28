Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOU LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2020 / 10:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.2018 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10780634 CODE: RIOU LN ISIN: LU1900066207 ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOU LN Sequence No.: 49671 EQS News ID: 986351 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2020 04:45 ET (09:45 GMT)