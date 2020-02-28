Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2020 / 10:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.1436 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4759540 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 49626 EQS News ID: 986261 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 28, 2020 04:50 ET (09:50 GMT)