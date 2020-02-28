Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (JPXX LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2020 / 10:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 115.8553 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 94561 CODE: JPXX LN ISIN: LU1646359619 ISIN: LU1646359619 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN Sequence No.: 49624 EQS News ID: 986257 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2020 04:50 ET (09:50 GMT)