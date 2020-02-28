

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group plc (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) announced that it has appointed Group Controller Phil Aspin as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from the close of business at the AGM on 24 July 2020.



The company noted that Phil Aspin will succeed current CFO Russ Houlden upon his retirement at the company's July annual general meeting.



Steve Mogford, Chief Executive Officer said: 'I am delighted to announce Phil's appointment as Chief Financial Officer designate. ... He has been a core part of the team on our transformational journey over the last ten years and has been instrumental in the delivery of finance initiatives. I am pleased that he excelled in the rigorous appointment process through which he proved himself as the stand-out candidate for this role, and we look forward to him joining the board.'



