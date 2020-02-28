Industrial Protective Clothing Market is Likely to Reach $22.5 Billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Strict regulatory amendments by EPA and OSHA related to workplace safety have led to rising demand for protective clothing by manufacturers to follow industry regulations

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the industrial protective clothing market size was valued at $7.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to surpass $22.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides a complete analysis of the top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, wavering market trends, competitive scenario, major investment pockets, industry size & estimations.

Shifting focus toward research & development activities to develop efficient clothing and expanding business across several high-potential application industries like oil & gas, chemical and other manufacturing industries is expected to further accelerate the industrial protective clothing market share.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/441

Safety clothing plays a key role in protecting workers against fire accidents, hazardous materials, cuts, spill overs, and chemical splashes that helps in controlling workplace mortalities which are the main driving factors for industrial protective clothing market.

Key reasons for industrial protective clothing market growth

Rising demand for durable industrial protective clothing pertaining to their ability to provide durability, high protection and reduce hazards.

Increasing government regulations to deliver high worker protection across several industries.

Growing demand for comfortable and high-performance clothing for use in chemicals and construction industries across the APAC.

2026 forecasts anticipate the 'durable' product segment retaining its dominance

The use of durable protective clothing offers high resistance to chemicals and other hazardous substances, thereby helping in reduction of several occupational injuries. Rising awareness concerning the use of safety equipment has enabled manufacturers to offer proper training and educate on use and importance of safety equipment, which is further anticipated to positively influence the industrial protective clothing market expansion.

Additionally, durable protective clothing provides superior protection to the worker and are also highly reliable & durable and cost effective as compared to other materials, thereby accelerating the market growth.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report:https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/441

Asia-Pacificto provide significant growth impetusin terms of revenue

Rise in infrastructure and construction projects, mainly in India and China, is anticipated to drive the regional growth for industrial protective clothing market. Rising awareness for safety regulations and improved safety factors in the region have increased the market for industrial protective clothing used in manufacturing.

Additionally, value added revenue in the Chinese construction sector represented over $875 billion in 2018 showing lucrative growth opportunities for protective clothing industry expansion.

Leading market players

The key market players analyzed in the industrial protective clothing industry landscape include Teijin Ltd, DuPont, Bennett Safety Wear Limited, W.L.Gore & Associates, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Ansell among others. These players are primarily involved in different strategies such as R&D investment, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the global industry.

Similar Reports:

Recycled Lead Market is Expected to Reach $19 Billion by 2026

Aluminum Flat Products Market is Anticipated to Reach $75 Billion by 2026

Water Softener Market is Expected to Garner $10 Billion by 2024

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

GMIPulse, our business analytics platform offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner. Clients get to explore market intelligence across 11 top level categories and hundreds of industry segments within them, covering regional, company level and cross-sectional statistics that make our offering a stand-out for decision makers.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

News: https://www.theresearchprocess.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg