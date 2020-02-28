

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer prices declined for the eighth straight month in January, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The producer price index declined 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.4 percent fall in December.



The decline in producer prices was mainly driven by a fall in intermediate goods and energy prices by 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for capital goods rose 0.9 percent in January and those for consumer goods increased 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent in January, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in the preceding month.



