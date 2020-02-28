

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer price inflation rose to the highest level in seven months in January, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The producer price index rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.0 percent rise in December.



The latest inflation was the highest since June, when prices rose 2.9 percent.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply grew 4.5 percent annually in January and those of manufacturing rose by 1.4 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying and water supply fell by 2.2 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 0.9 percent in January, following a 0.1 percent rise in the preceding month.



