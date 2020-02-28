

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation eased in February, flash data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in February, after a 0.8 percent increase in January.



The core inflation rose 0.1 percent in February, slower than 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.



Energy price inflation rose to 0.92 percent from 3.15 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.6 percent in February, following a 0.8 percent decrease in the preceding month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, increased 0.6 percent in Fenruary,after a 0.8 percent rise in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP declined 0.5 percent in February, following a 0.8 percent fall in the prior month.



