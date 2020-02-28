

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The AES Corporation (AES):



-Earnings: -$78 million in Q4 vs. $128 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q4 vs. $0.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $302 million or $0.35 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.33 per share -Revenue: $2.43 billion in Q4 vs. $2.62 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de