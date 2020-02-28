Forbes BusinessCouncil Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

Marko Maras, CEO of Audiens, a global customer data platform that gives marketers an easy to use audience creation platform, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Marko Maras was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Marko into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

"As someone who is passionate about creating global conversations around the value of the customer and creating genuine customer conversations, I am excited about being a part of the Forbes Council communities," said Maras. "I believe my participation will lend a strong voice and strengthen our leadership role in helping marketing professionals connect with their audience."

