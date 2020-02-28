

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece producer price inflation slowed in January, the Hellenic Statistical Authority reported on Friday.



The producer prices index climbed 3.3 percent year-on-year in January, after a 4.7 percent rise in December.



On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market increased by 3.0 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, in January.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.4 percent in January, after a 0.6 percent increase seen in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales dropped 1.5 percent year-on-year in December, after a 3.7 percent rise in November.



On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 3.2 percent in December, after remaining unchanged in the preceding month.



