Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 24
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 27-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 335.83p INCLUDING current year revenue 344.12p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 329.20p INCLUDING current year revenue 337.48p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de