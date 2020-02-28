Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 27-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 335.83p INCLUDING current year revenue 344.12p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 329.20p INCLUDING current year revenue 337.48p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---