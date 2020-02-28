ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND (RUSB) ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2020 / 12:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.35890000 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 355000 CODE: RUSB ISIN: LU1483649825 ISIN: LU1483649825 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSB Sequence No.: 49699 EQS News ID: 986531 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2020 06:20 ET (11:20 GMT)