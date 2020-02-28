

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $28.54 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $22.46 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46.97 million or $2.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $263.77 million from $242.10 million last year.



Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $46.97 Mln. vs. $34.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.13 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q4): $263.77 Mln vs. $242.10 Mln last year.



