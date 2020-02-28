Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H62B ISIN: NL0009693779 Ticker-Symbol: 5IX 
Stuttgart
28.02.20
11:42 Uhr
72,45 Euro
-8,40
-10,39 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERXION HOLDING NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERXION HOLDING NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,90
76,95
13:12
72,85
76,85
13:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC109,14-2,61 %
INTERXION HOLDING NV72,45-10,39 %