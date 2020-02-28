NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 27 February 2020 were: 615.02p Capital only 619.13p Including current year income XD 615.02p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 619.13p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 50,000 ordinary shares on 26th February 2020, the Company has 80,074,312 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 456,014 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.