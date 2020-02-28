Oncolytics Biotech to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), currently developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus, today announced that it will host a conference call for Analysts and Institutional Investors at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 5, 2020 following release of its fourth quarter and year end 2019 financial results.

The live call may be accessed by dialing +1-888-231-8191 for callers in North America. Overseas callers should contact investor relations for the toll-free dial information for their country. A replay of this call will be available approximately two hours after the call is ended at +1-855-859-2056, using the replay code 3119607 and will be available for one week.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of Oncolytics' website at www.oncolyticsbiotech.com and will be archived for three months.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus. The compound induces selective tumor lysis and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.

Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with immune checkpoint inhibitors and may also be synergistic with other approved immuno-oncology agents. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning additional studies in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies in solid and hematological malignancies, as it prepares for a phase 3 registration study in metastatic breast cancer. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements, including the Company's belief as to the potential and mode of action of pelareorep as a cancer therapeutic; and other statements related to anticipated developments in the Company's business and technologies involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the availability of funds and resources to pursue research and development projects, the efficacy of pelareorep as a cancer treatment, the success and timely completion of clinical studies and trials, the Company's ability to successfully commercialize pelareorep, uncertainties related to the research and development of pharmaceuticals, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes to the economic environment. Investors should consult the Company's quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Company Contact

Michael Moore

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+858-886-7813

mmoore@oncolytics.ca

Investor Relations for Oncolytics

Timothy McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors

+212-915-2564

tim@lifesciadvisors.com





