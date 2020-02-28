DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG / Release of Financial
Reports
Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report
2020-02-28 / 12:50
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
*Report Type: Interim report Q3*
Language: German
Address:
https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monatsbericht_2019_2020.pdf
Language: English
Address:
https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monthsreport_2019_2020.pdf
2020-02-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime
Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin,
Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
End of News DGAP News Service
986537 2020-02-28
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresFebruary 28, 2020 06:50 ET (11:50 GMT)
Reports
Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report
2020-02-28 / 12:50
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
*Report Type: Interim report Q3*
Language: German
Address:
https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monatsbericht_2019_2020.pdf
Language: English
Address:
https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monthsreport_2019_2020.pdf
2020-02-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime
Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin,
Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
End of News DGAP News Service
986537 2020-02-28
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresFebruary 28, 2020 06:50 ET (11:50 GMT)
FABASOFT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de