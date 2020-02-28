DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG / Release of Financial

Reports

Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report



2020-02-28 / 12:50

Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a

service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately

available under the follwing internet address:



*Report Type: Interim report Q3*



Language: German

Address:

https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monatsbericht_2019_2020.pdf



Language: English

Address:

https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monthsreport_2019_2020.pdf



2020-02-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: Fabasoft AG

Honauerstraße 4

4020 Linz

Austria

Internet: www.fabasoft.com

Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime

Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin,

Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf



End of News DGAP News Service



986537 2020-02-28



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresFebruary 28, 2020 06:50 ET (11:50 GMT)

FABASOFT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de