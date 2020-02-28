Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2020) -Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) ("Defiance Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be attending the PDAC in Toronto, Canada. We cordially invite you to visit with Company representatives on Sunday, March 1st through Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at Booth #2703 within the Investors Exchange at the 2020 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit:

https://www.pdac.ca/convention

The company would also like to announce that it will be participating in the Discoveries 2020 Mining Conference from April 28th through April 30th, 2020 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit:

https://www.discoveriesconference.com

Defiance looks forward to updating shareholders and conference attendees about the ongoing exploration programs at the San Acacio Silver Deposit and the Advanced-Stage Tepal Gold-Copper Deposit.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF | TSX Venture Exchange; DNCVF | OTC; D4E | Frankfurt) is an exploration company advancing the San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.

