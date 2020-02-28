MCH Group Ltd.: Media Release | MCH Group | Coronavirus

Federal Council Ordinance regarding the coronavirus:

MCH Group postpones forthcoming events

The Swiss Federal Council issued the following Ordinance on 28 February 2020: It is forbidden to hold public or private events in Switzerland where more than 1000 people are present at the same time. The Ordinance comes into force immediately and is valid until 15 March. The Ordinance constitutes a measure to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Switzerland.

On the basis of the Federal Council Ordinance and to protect the health of those involved, the MCH Group has taken the decision to postpone the Baselworld Watch and Jewellery Show 2020 until 28 January - 2 February 2021. This postponement has been made in consultation with the majority of exhibitors.

The MCH Group is also required to postpone until further notice the garden exhibition Giardina in Zurich and also Habitat-Jardin in Lausanne in March 2020. It is currently in contact with the exhibitors, looking into new dates for when the situation and the authorities will permit exhibitions to be staged again. The MCH Group will similarly be continuously reviewing the holding of further events over the next few weeks and will be providing information about these as soon as possible.

Media release online (https://login.nswow.ch/logon/LogonPoint/tmindex.html)

Baselworld / News (https://www.baselworld.com/de/news/news)

Ordinance of the Swiss Federal Council (https://www.admin.ch/gov/en/start/documentation/media-releases.msg-id-78289.html)

