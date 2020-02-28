

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) reported that preliminary operating profit or EBIT for fiscal year 2019 improved significantly by 30.6% compared with the previous year in which earnings were impacted by one-time effects.



Group EBIT was 4.13 billion euros, which is well within the range of 4.0 billion euros to 4.3 billion euros targeted for 2019 by the company.



Group-wide the negative impacts of the Corona crisis on Group EBIT amount to around 60 million euros -70 million euros for the month of February, compared to the initial internal planning.



Group revenue for 2019 rose 2.9% year on year to 63.3 billion euros, with all five divisions contributing to this positive performance.



Due to the unforseeable impact of the Coronavirus on the international business activities of the company, Deutsche Post DHL Group said its 2020 earnings guidance of more than 5.0 billion euros is, as of now, excluding the effects of the crisis.



The company noted that 2022 guidance for a Group EBIT of minimum 5.3 billion euros is not at all affected by the crisis.



'.......a worldwide crisis like the Coronavirus does not leave us unaffected. It is currently hard to judge how strong the impact on our business will be. That is why our guidance is as of now excluding any impact of this', said CEO Frank Appel.



Deutsche Post DHL said that it has decided not to further actively pursue the current exploratory talks regarding partnership options for the StreetScooter activities, citing global economic uncertainties. Instead, StreetScooter will concentrate on the operation of the current fleet of e-vehicles.



The refocusing of StreetScooter - a change outside of the company's core businesses - is expected to result in one-off charges of 300 million euros - 400 million euros for the current financial year.



