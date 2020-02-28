RSL Finance (No.1) Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019
London, February 28
RSL Finance (No. 1) Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800MZK854C5G27E68
Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2019 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097073/RSL_Finance_No__1_Plc_signed_accounts__final_25022020.pdf
For further information please contact:
RSL Finance (No. 1) Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com