

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The world's billionaire population reached a record 2,816 in 2020. Amazon chief Jeff Bezos continues to be the richest among them.



The Hurun Global Rich List 2020 ranked billionaires from 71 countries who run 2,182 companies, that shows an addition of 346 billionaires from 2019.



China region, including Hong Kong and Taiwan, added 182 new faces to hit 799 billionaires, three times the number of new faces in the US. Still, the United States had a record number of 626 billionaires.



'A boom in tech valuations and strong stock markets across the U.S., India and China propelled the billionaires to record heights,' according to Hurun Report chairman Rupert Hoogewerf.



China today has more billionaires than the US and India combined. 'China's stock market has rallied by 14% since last year's list,' says Hoogewerf, who is also the chief researcher of the report.



The coronavirus has resulted in mini booms for China pharmaceuticals doing vaccines, online education and online games, while causing share prices of hospitality and travel to drop, the report said.



For the third consecutive year, Jeff Bezos tops the list with a net worth estimated at $140 billion, down $7 billion from a year ago.



Paris-Based Bernard Arnault is the second richest man with a fortune of $107 billion. His assets increased by $21 billion on the strength of a surge in LVMH share price.



Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are in the following places with $106 billion and $102 billion respectively. Seven of the top 10 billionaires in the world are from the United States.



35-year-old Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg is the youngest among them, ranked 5th with a fortune of 84 billion.



With $67 billion, India's business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is in joint 9th spot with Google's Larry Page and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.



Elon Musk had a storming year, climbing up 10 places to 20th with $46 billion, on the back of Tesla share price doubling. He pushed Jack Ma of Alibaba Group one step down. The head of the Chinese e-commerce giant topped China's billionaires with $45 billion.



Despite the U.S.-China trade war, telecoms giant Huwei Technologies CEO Ren Zhengfe' personal wealth grew to $3 billion, to stand on par with President Donald Trump at 900th rank.



Kylie Jenner, 22, is the youngest self-made billionaire with $1.1 billion. The cosmetics queen has 150 million followers on Instagram, making her the most followed billionaire on social media ahead of Trump, who has a Twitter following of 72.7 million.



