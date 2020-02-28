

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Step2 Co. LLC recalled about 20,500 units of Little Helper's children's grocery shopping carts for possible laceration hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement. These include about 3,500 units sold in Canada.



The company said the shopping cart's basket can break into sharp pieces, leading to a laceration hazard.



The recall involves Harbor Step2's Little Helper's Shopping Cart with color combinations of blue basket with tan cart, pink basket with white cart and pink basket with gray cart. The carts, measuring 18.5 inches by 13 inches by 21.5 inches, have a shopping cart base and basket, four wheels and a doll seat.



The model numbers 700000, 708500 and 8567KL with date code combinations of 5 and 19 are only included in this recall.



The company received 22 reports of cart baskets breaking, but no injuries have been reported.



Step2 advised consumers to immediately take away the recalled shopping carts from children and contact Step2 for a free replacement shopping cart. They also have an option for a refund in the form of a $40 credit towards the purchase price of another Step2 product on www.Step2.com.



The shopping carts were manufactured in United States by Streetsboro, Ohio-based Step2 . They were sold at BJ Wholesale Club, Kohl's and other stores nationwide and online at Step2.com from May 2019 through October 2019 for about $40.



