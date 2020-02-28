Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema completes secondary placement of series 001P-05 bonds 28-Feb-2020 / 16:20 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sistema completes secondary placement of series 001P-05 bonds Moscow, 28 February 2020 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces the secondary placement of series 001P-05 exchange-traded bonds. During the tender offer on 27 February 2020, the Corporation repurchased bonds in the amount of RUB 3.5 bn out of the total of RUB 10 bn in the issue. All bonds repurchased during the tender offer were placed through secondary placement at 100% of the nominal value. The issue generated strong interest from investors, with the total demand exceeding RUB 11 bn. The nominal value of one bond is RUB 1,000. The bonds have a put option in 4 years. The maturity date is 13 November 2026. The coupon period is 91 days. The rate for coupons 14-29 is set at 6.85%. The securities have been included in the Bank of Russia Lombard List and the Level 3 of listing at the Moscow Exchange. The issue was assigned a ruA credit rating by Expert RA. Veles Capital, VTB Capital, Derzhava, REGION, Russian Agricultural Bank, Sberbank CIB and Solid acted as arrangers of the issue. Gazprombank was the placement agent. *** Sistema PJSFC is a Russian publicly traded diversified holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2018 reached RUB 773.9 bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.5tn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Further information is available at www.sistema.com [1]. *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [1] or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 49702 EQS News ID: 986559 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=986559&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2020 08:20 ET (13:20 GMT)